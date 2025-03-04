All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Let’s breathe a collective sigh of relief because spring is finally on its way. It’s time to shake off the winter layers, embrace cute denim dresses and refresh your skincare routine with some lighter, dewier formulations. As for nails? Forget the dark and moody colour palette that dominated autumn and winter manicures for a moment; spring’s hottest nail trends are all about joy-inducing hues, delicate detailing and unexpected accents. (Animal print French tips, anyone?)
Whether you’re into statement-making nail art or a more minimalist manicure, we caught up with a handful of top manicurists and nail artists to deliver you 12 of the coolest spring nail trends to try right now.
French Tort
The classic French manicure has enjoyed multiple reinventions already this year, but for spring, a more playful iteration is set to take centre stage: “This season, I think we’ll see some playful French designs, and animal print is a great way to add a twist to your French tips,” says Hayley McColm, pro nail ambassador at Mii Cosmetics. McColm personally loves to add a “tortie twist” just like this one created by manicurist Olivia Lyman.
Lavender Milk
Milky manicures are timeless, but for spring, they’ll enjoy a refresh with an added touch of colour. “Soft, pastel shades look good on all skin tones, and look super clean on a short, square nail shape,” says McColm. Manicurist J.E.M, aka Nails by Jordan, ticks both boxes with this fresh, lavender-tinted set.
Orange Pop
Eye-catching citrus shades will start to emerge as a huge trend later on this spring: “Bold orange and energising yellow colours will liven up manicures, so choose a striking shade for an intense pop of colour,” says session manicurist Ami Streets. This electric orange manicure by Julia Diogo will turn heads for its vibrancy. Try Manucurist’s Nail Polish in Sunset, £14, to recreate it at home.
Tiny Blooms
We know that florals for spring certainly aren’t groundbreaking, but this year’s take on them feels fresh. “I know I’ll be doing a lot of small and dainty flowers this season,” says celebrity nail artist Loi Lien. “It could be a row of flowers, a cluster, or even just a single flower [like this daisy design by Shoreditch Nails]. They’re easy to achieve using a dot tool and create a really cute and refreshing spring look.”
Bubblegum Blue
While navy blue has been bookmarked as one of the biggest nail trends for 2025, this spring, we’ll see a more creamy, pastel take on blue nails. “As we head out of winter, we’re getting ready for a burst of spring colours and can expect to see vibrant blue tones like Bubblegum Ice Cream [a strong pastel blue],” predicts international nail artist and Bio Sculpture top technician Julia Diogo. Worn all over the nails, like nail artist Lauren’s sky blue manicure, it’s a fresh and fun way to wear blue for spring.
Metallic Touches
While metallics tend to dominate during winter, McColm predicts we’ll see the high-shine finish paired with fresh pastel shades as we transition into spring. “Mixing metallic shades or creating metallic effects [like this manicure by Samantha Rose] is a great way to customise your look for the season,” says McColm.
Delicate Dimension
Forget the overly embellished nails that took off last year. Spring 2025 is all about a more minimalist approach to detail: “3D gel to create soft shapes, delicate metallic and glazed chrome detailing, and subtle adornment like pearls or crystals will create an ethereal feel,” says Streets. If nail artist Dayanna Issey Sapiens’ seashell design is any taste of what’s to come, then count me in for my next manicure.
Fresh Melon
Move over classic coral. This spring, Lien predicts that “cantaloupe” will emerge as the colour we’ll all be asking for in the salon. Just like this sheer and juicy shade by Vanessa Michaelidi, you’re looking for a colour palette of “tangerine, cantaloupe, orange and salmon for a refreshing colour that will complement any skin tone,” says Lien.
Micro Fruit
Micro nail art is a popular choice for those who love a minimalist manicure, but Diogo predicts it will take over this spring: “It’s a fresh and fun way to elevate any manicure while making it feel super seasonal,” Diogo says. “For spring, think tiny fruits and emojis on a chic, pink base.” Nail artist San Sung Kim’s hand-painted mini fruit design illustrates the trend perfectly.
Sunset Ombré
There’s a lot of love for block colour manicures this spring from our experts, but if you want a little dimension, then an ombré manicure might be of interest. Streets loves how this technique “reflects the transitional nature of the season” and that you can experiment with colours that you love. Manicurist Monika Mayer’s sunset ombré encapsulates some of those juicy melon shades and brighter pinks that our nail experts already have their eye on for spring.
Café Au Lait
Apologies if you’re over this year’s mocha mousse manicure obsession, but brown nails aren’t going anywhere for spring — or the rest of 2025. “Select lighter coffee and taupe shades for a sleek and modern manicure,” suggests Streets. Nailberry’s Nail Lacquer in Honesty, £17, has the same milky undertones as Paolo Turani’s latte-coloured manicure.
