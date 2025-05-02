The “No-Makeup Makeup” Manicure Is Like A Tinted Moisturizer For Nails

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The best thing about this year’s biggest nail trends is that there really is a look for everyone. With pistachio green manicures, and jewelry nails for the maximalists, glossy soap nails, and elevated French manicures for those who prefer a quieter manicure, there’s no shortage of nail inspiration.
Just when we thought there was no more space for another minimalist manicure to capture our attention, the “no-makeup makeup” nail trend has emerged as the freshest look for spring and summer. Pared-back and beautifully simple, it's effectively the equivalent of a tinted moisturizer for your nails; it adds polish and glow while letting your natural nail shine through. But what sets it apart from the other subtle manicures dominating this spring?
What is the “no-makeup makeup” manicure?
Also known as a “naked” or barely-there manicure, the “no-makeup makeup” manicure is all about enhancing your natural nails rather than covering them up.
“Sheer, clean nails exude low-maintenance and effortless sophistication,” says manicurist and Bio Sculpture nail technician Julia Diogo. “This barely-there manicure really does deliver 'your-nails-but-better', and with the right shade and topcoat, not only is your natural nail plate enhanced, but so is your skin tone.” The key to the look is opting for sheer, neutral tones with a shiny finish. You’re aiming for a “clean”, healthy, well-groomed look that’s so versatile.
How do you create the no-makeup makeup manicure?
The secret to the no-makeup makeup manicure is that while it looks simple, it relies on careful prep and precision: “Cuticle work and shaping are essential in my prep to create this manicure,” says Diogo. “We want to avoid over-trimming the cuticles, so lightly buff to enhance the nail plates’ natural shine and cleanse your hands and nails beforehand to ensure the polish adheres as evenly as possible.”
@the_gelbottle_inc Create ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ nails with @Amber using Blanc, Daisy and Kiss BIAB™ 🎀💅 This trend is all about your nails, but better—perfect for fans of the clean girl aesthetic 🫧 #tgb #thegelbottle #thegelbottleinc #cleangirl #nomakeup #nomakeupmakeup ♬ Spring Is Coming - Morunas
Diogo points out that you want this manicure to be applied thinly; no bulky textures, just a couple of fine coats of polish for that natural look. As for colors? Sheer creams, translucent pinks, and soft nudes are what you want to look for, rather than anything too milky or opaque. “I’d also finish the nail into soft, short square or almond with a shiner tool and use a glossy topcoat to execute as cleanly as possible,” says Diogo.
Want to achieve the look yourself? Here are some of our favorite “no-makeup makeup” manicures to inspire your next nail look.
Your Nails But Better
Chic, simple, and executed perfectly, celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton created this elevated manicure using a combination of OPI Bare My Soul, $11.45, and OPI Put It In Neutral, $11.99. We’ll be rushing to recreate it at home.
Soft Oval
This elongated oval nail is the ideal shape to complement this barely-there look created by manicurist LHB Nails.
Micro Tips
Content creator Mateja Novakovic is the queen of the minimalist manicure, and this iteration is so chic. Opt for a pink-toned polish like Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in 111 Ballerina, $33, to achieve a similar sheer look.
High Shine
Nailing the fresh manicure, the incredible Julia Diogo (aka @paintedbyjools) used just one product to create this no-makeup makeup manicure — Essie’s To The Rescue UV Damage Repair Nail Treatment, $12.
Clean Créme
Opt for a squoval nail and a creamy rose shade, like Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish, $13, to recreate manicurist Millie Flemming’s beautiful tinted manicure.
Moisture Surge
Think of this slick nail look by manicurist Georgia Rae (aka @raelondonnails) like wearing a lip gloss on your nails; it’s all about the shine.
