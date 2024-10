Launching on October 10, the 35-piece collection fuses Gap’s timeless everyday essentials with the LA-based brand’s occasion-worthy flair. The line comprises modern takes on pieces that can be worn to parties and out or, on the other end of the style spectrum, while running errands or cozying up at home. Find a denim bustier, a matching chocolate brown leather pants and jacket set, a backless white button-up, cropped knit cardigans , a vegan suede coat , and crewneck sweatshirts with “GAIA” adorned on the front in the classic Gap font.