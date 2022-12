Is The Béis Luggage Worth The Hype? Time To Find Out.

When it comes to travel, I consider myself an expert. This is not so much a flex as it is a fact: I fly about two times a month for both work and fun, and I took my first international flight at the ripe age of two. (And yes, I have Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, and I have my eye on adding CLEAR in the new year.) All that’s to say that I have generally high standards for my travel gear and have put many rolling suitcases through the ultimate feats of strength: Clomping through uneven cobblestone streets during a semester abroad in Paris, rumbling through the long tunnels of Tokyo’s metro system, and — the worst — checking a bag with Am*rican A*rlines. So naturally, when Béis , the lifestyle and travel brand founded by actor Shay Mitchell , launched, I clamored at the chance to try something. Judging purely by the website’s photos, the luggage toiletry cases , and more are chic as can be. But, as we know, durability is everything when it comes to a good suitcase, so I set out to see how Béis stacked up.