Luggage is a big-ticket item — especially if you want something high quality that will last for many trips to come — so the year-end sales period is the perfect time to snag some good deals. The annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from Away are blockbuster events that we've earmarked on our shopping calendars, given its status as one of our all-time favorite travel brands. But if you missed the deep discounts back in November, here's some good news: There are still plenty of great deals available on the site's sales section. For a limited time, you can slash up to 40% off bestsellers from Away's suitcase and travel accessories lineup, which includes a day-trip-ready carry-on suitcase and supersize duffels that make perfect weekender bags. The brand is also offering $50 off purchases of two regular-priced suitcases and $100 off sets of three.
Away makes it clear that the sale items won't be restocked, so we recommend dropping these deals into your carts before they run out. Read on for our top 10 picks that would make killer travel gifts (or even everyday work or study bags for yourself).
This small-but-mighty carry-on suitcase is everything you need for a day trip or a short weekend away. It comes with a laptop sleeve that can store smart devices up to 13 inches wide, and the accordion-style lining can be extended to hold far more essentials than you'd think it could.
For a chic carryall that can accommodate both work and play, look no further than this super-sweet leather bag. Smart details like a water-repellent umbrella compartment, a laptop sleeve, and an external phone pocket mean you can trot around with everything you need, hands-free.
You can pack up five days' worth of necessities in this super-durable backpack, part of Away's sister label focused on outdoor-friendly travel. A number of padded straps are included to turn this into a backpack or duffel, depending on your needs, and a chest strap can be added to offload some of the weight.
This waterproof tote bag will make your day-long outings so much more organized, whether you're off to the beach or the grocery store.
A medium-size duffel is all you need for a weeklong camping trip. Internal compression straps help squeeze more belongings in, while padded straps can be hooked on the top end if you prefer to carry it as a backpack. Read our detailed review of the duffel here.
If you often struggle with having to pack more than what you arrived with when it's time to head home, this lightweight backpack will be such a godsend. It can be flattened and rolled into a small zipper pouch, and it will easily come in handy when you need some extra storage at the 11th hour.
For experienced backpackers and road-trippers, this supersize duffel — big enough to store essentials for long-haul trips — is a great tool to have in your arsenal. The waterproof and abrasion-resistant material means you won't be worrying about any damage or scrapes during transit.
With a durable nylon exterior and enough room to hold overnight essentials, this tote bag is the ideal carryall for sleepovers.
This minimalist backpack — featuring a waterproof exterior, a laptop sleeve, and a water bottle holder — is a fantastic gift for someone in college or who bikes to the office a lot.
