"I never thought I would be using the phrases ‘Barbiecore' and ‘packed commuter train’ in the same sentence, but here I am — sat with my Béis carry-on suitcase on a busy 6 pm train out of the city, its hot pink shade a beacon amongst all the corporate blacks and navy blues. Sure, as most people would be, I was initially a bit hesitant about the color. It’s just so very bright.