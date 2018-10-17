The Canadian native has decided to fill the gap by launching her own travel-focused brand, BÉIS. As Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mitchell's using her travel-heavy background to design products that the brand describes as "providing purposeful organization" merged with "timeless style and [a] desire for functional staples." While aesthetic was important for Mitchell (she's become somewhat of a style icon, after all), the curated selection of travel essentials really shines in the careful details.