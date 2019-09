The initial drop, available at Nordstrom.com and BeisTravel.com as of today, features seven styles: The Duffle, The Weekender, The Backpack, The Dopp Kit, The Cosmetic Case, The Passport Holder, and The Luggage Tag. The larger bags all include trolley straps that slide right over the handle of your roller luggage and throughout the collection you'll find well-placed zips and pockets for practical organization. The unexpected standout? A makeup bag that includes a double-sided brush holder and a large, removable mirror that Mitchell ecstatically demonstrated could be used while in flight, or in your hotel room if the bathroom's lighting is crummy. The tightly edited level of detail to her products is sure to make this collection resonate with like-minded, millennial travelers. The collection prices run between $12 - $83, a steal considering today's travel brand landscape where "affordable" carry-ons sell for $200 and up. (Holiday gift shoppers, take note.)