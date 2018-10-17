When it comes to travel, Shay Mitchell is undoubtedly a pro. The former Pretty Little Liars actress, and current You star, has spent the better part of the last decade zipping around the world for film sets, press events, and her own personal vacations. Alongside all of that travel inevitably comes an understanding of what traveling comfortably feels like. For Mitchell, she's never quite found a brand that delivers on truly functional travel accessories within a reasonable price point. So like any millennial-aged influencer, she's taking hold of her ability to change that.
The Canadian native has decided to fill the gap by launching her own travel-focused brand, BÉIS. As Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mitchell's using her travel-heavy background to design products that the brand describes as "providing purposeful organization" merged with "timeless style and [a] desire for functional staples." While aesthetic was important for Mitchell (she's become somewhat of a style icon, after all), the curated selection of travel essentials really shines in the careful details.
The initial drop, available at Nordstrom.com and BeisTravel.com as of today, features seven styles: The Duffle, The Weekender, The Backpack, The Dopp Kit, The Cosmetic Case, The Passport Holder, and The Luggage Tag. The larger bags all include trolley straps that slide right over the handle of your roller luggage and throughout the collection you'll find well-placed zips and pockets for practical organization. The unexpected standout? A makeup bag that includes a double-sided brush holder and a large, removable mirror that Mitchell ecstatically demonstrated could be used while in flight, or in your hotel room if the bathroom's lighting is crummy. The tightly edited level of detail to her products is sure to make this collection resonate with like-minded, millennial travelers. The collection prices run between $12 - $83, a steal considering today's travel brand landscape where "affordable" carry-ons sell for $200 and up. (Holiday gift shoppers, take note.)
Although the premier collection is nothing short of a complete set, it only sets the scene for what's to come. At a recent sneak preview of the brand, we got a peek at beta designs for hard case carry-ons, packing cubes, and portable shoe bags, and Mitchell even hinted at the possibility of a travel blanket that's meant to function as a chic snuggie.
In addition to the launch, BÉIS has also announced it will be teaming up with Girls Up, a UN Foundation organization that supports female empowerment and education, setting young girls up to become leaders in the movement for gender equality. For every BÉIS product purchased, the brand will donate a portion of the proceeds to the global leadership development initiative.
Click ahead to shop the affordable travel line that BÉIS promises will take you "from Barre to Bangkok."
