I Used To Have Piercings: How The Skims Pierced Nipple Bra Compares To The Real Thing
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There’s a new nipple bra in town — and this time, it’s pierced. Following the release (and multiple restocks) of the popular Skims Nipple Push-Up Bra, the intimates brand dropped the Ultimate Pierced Nipple Bra in May. For the upgraded style, Skims added removable nylon-coated jewelry to the raised nipple-like design for what the brand calls an “unforgettable statement.” Naturally, the internet is losing it. No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, Kim K has mastered the art of virality, and when I saw this bra making the rounds online, I had to try it for myself.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As a former pierced nipple girl myself — summer 2013, baby — I was intrigued. When I had the piercings, I loved the look of the body jewelry… until the reality set in. It hurt like hell. The healing process took forever. The jewelry got caught on everything. Eventually, one piercing vanished into the abyss as a result of a tragic bra mishap, and I rocked the solo look for a few years before retiring that one, too. Turns out, eternally hard nipples are less fun when they hurt as much as they did. Still, I’ve always had a soft spot for the look.
So when Kim said it was time to bring nipple piercings back (no needles required), I wondered: Could this bra recreate the look (and dare I say, energy) of a real piercing — without the pain, the healing time, or the risk of it getting snagged on a towel? I set out to find out.
Skims Pierced Nipple Bra First Impressions
I ordered the bra in the color Sienna. From the image online, I expected a lighter sand tone, but in person, it’s a richer shade that better matches my skin tone. The fabric is ultra-soft, with heavy padding and an underwire for a lifting effect. This is not your everyday bra; this is an occasion bra. A “my ex might be at this party” bra, if you will. The raised nipple detail looks surprisingly real, and the piercings — made from a hard plastic that matches the color of the fabric — are realistic enough to fool people.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Fit
This bra fits true to size — I am a 36C — but packs a serious push-up punch. My boobs looked and felt at least one cup size larger. When I FaceTimed a friend, their first reaction was: “Wait… you look different.” After the big reveal, they were shocked at how authentic it looked. The bra also has thicker straps, which I appreciate for the added support and comfort.
Styling It
The Ultimate Pierced Nipple Bra gives “low effort, high impact,” so I’d let it do the talking. Wear it with a sheer or white tank, jeans, a minimal shoe, and maybe a red lip if you’re feeling bold. When the bra is the star, the outfit’s other elements can play backup dancers.
While I was only wearing a white tank and jean shorts, I felt…hot. Maybe it was the placebo effect, but while walking to my neighborhood bodega wearing this bra, I felt like all eyes were on me. With my real piercings, you could only see them if I wasn't wearing a bra. Now that I’m in my 30s, my boobs just aren’t as perky as they used to be, but, with this bra, I get that extra va-va-voom.
Final Thoughts
Will I wear this bra again? To be honest, I don’t often wear a bra at all, but when I do, it’s more likely to be a soft, unlined bralette rather than a padded push-up. But this bra was...fun. It made me feel sexy, a little mischievous, and powerful. It’s not going to become my everyday go-to, but I did feel a bit more confident when I wore it — and maybe that’s the point.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
One note: Before wearing this, secure the balls at the end of the bars. Not realizing that they were removable, I didn't check and, after just one wear, one of the balls went missing. I have since recovered it, but I’m not sure if the entire bar will fall out if you go without it being secure, leaving you, like me back in the day, with one single pierced nipple.
Is the Skims Pierced Nipple Bra an “unforgettable statement”? I guess that depends on who’s looking. Is it empowering and cheeky? Sure. Would I wear it again? Under the right circumstances — absolutely.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT