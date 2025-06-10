I Used To Have Piercings: How The Skims Pierced Nipple Bra Compares To The Real Thing

As a former pierced nipple girl myself — summer 2013, baby — I was intrigued. When I had the piercings, I loved the look of the body jewelry… until the reality set in. It hurt like hell. The healing process took forever. The jewelry got caught on everything. Eventually, one piercing vanished into the abyss as a result of a tragic bra mishap, and I rocked the solo look for a few years before retiring that one, too. Turns out, eternally hard nipples are less fun when they hurt as much as they did. Still, I’ve always had a soft spot for the look.