As a perpetually gender-dysphoric nonbinary person, the piercing trend resonates with me in a way many other fashion fads don’t. Throughout my life, piercings have helped me reclaim my body and gender. I had more than 15 by the time I graduated college, and still distinctly remember the euphoria I felt after seeing my eyebrow piercing for the first time — I felt like I finally recognized the reflection looking back at me in the mirror. While embedding metal into my clothes, shoes, and accessories doesn’t quite achieve the same feeling, in some ways it has a similar effect: imbuing confidence in my self-image and instilling a feeling of protection, almost like armor. Metal is fortifying, and as I still mourn my body’s rejection of some of my piercings over the years (RIP), at least my wardrobe can still bridge the gap and still make me feel at home in my fleeting visage with faux metallic accents. Body piercings are only semi-permanent after all, but a pierced purse is forever.