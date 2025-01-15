Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In January

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Stepping into a new year can often feel like you’re a bear who’s woken up halfway through hibernation. Thankfully, 2025 has plenty of glamorous occasions to keep us entertained as we shake off the shock, dust off our laptops, and jump back into the grind.
The Golden Globes kicked off awards season with a long list of fashion and beauty knockout moments. Our favorites of the night were Ayo Edebiri’s ‘90s Julia Roberts-inspired gray Loewe suit, Zendaya’s burnt orange satin Louis Vuitton gown, and Kylie Jenner’s direct homage to Elizabeth Hurley’s backless Versace number, which really got the people talking.
While our gaze is fixed on the red carpet for more amazing looks as the season ramps up, we’re also keeping an eye on the exciting launches happening in the fashion and beauty space this month. From a new Fenty Skin cleanser to a Louis Vuitton collaboration, click through to see all the new goodies heading your way this January.