Late in the year, all eyes are on Fashion Month — a series of Fashion Weeks in the Northern Hemisphere from Paris to London, Milan, Copenhagen and New York — when the biggest fashion houses in the world showcase their biannual collections on the world stage.
But once a year, we have our turn. For one week only, local Aussie designers descend on Carriageworks in the inner Sydney suburb of Redfern, where the industrial backdrops are as iconic to Australian Fashion Week as the weekly Farmer’s Market is to the location itself.
Australian Fashion Week celebrates what the local industry does best, which often means a mix of classic tailoring with unexpected silhouettes. After all, it may be resort collections on show, but both emerging and heritage designers push the descriptor to the edge.
This year’s schedule features plenty of designers whose shows we always look forward to attending (Nicol & Ford and Iordanes Spyridon Gogos spring to mind immediately). But it also features newcomers such as madre natura, a Melbourne-born circular fashion label, and Liandra, which showed its first solo show on Tuesday.
Keep on reading to find out the top trends coming out of Australian Fashion Week for 2024 and be sure to check back throughout the week as we update this article.
1. Crinkly Metallics
Textured metallic fabrics are having their moment this fashion week, both as the entire outfit and also in fun pops of crinkly 'alfoil' textures to accompany pared-back tailoring.
At Rory William Docherty, a high-shine, multi-coloured peplum skirt was sent down the runway, and a silver crinkle tie was spotted with a more businesscore look.
In a similar vein, Bec and Bridge channelled all-out glam, with the boxy, oversized shirt pictured above and an all-silver dress. Meanwhile, Acler paired flowing sheer skirts with textured slouchy gold knee-high boots.
2. Sheer Layering
Sheer layering has featured at many a show this year, including sheer skirts at Albus Lumen and sheer floor-length gowns at Beare Park. At P.E Nation, sheer stockings poked out from under the waistband of track pants, and worn underneath briefs.
This feels like a graduation from the pantless trend of 2023, or perhaps just an autumnal take on the trend. Briefs over sheer tights also showed up in the street style looks at Australian Fashion Week.
3. Stockings (But Especially Stocking Socks)
The sheer trend extends beyond billowing skirts and shirts at AFW, with more than a few runways featuring sheer stockings — and specifically, stocking socks.
On Day One at Rory William Docherty, black sheer socks were paired with drapey tailoring and brogues, while Day Two started with activewear label P.E Nation sending sheer black and beige stocking socks down the runway with sneakers. Liandra also paired sheer stocking socks with sneakers for its show, with stitched flowers extending up the leg. Oh, how we love an affordable trend.