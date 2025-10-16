I’m 5’0”: This Is How I Style 3 “Hard-To-Wear” Fashion Trends For Petites

The length of the skirt pairs well with the blazer because they both have long lines, so they draw the eye down the body, creating the illusion of more height. Additionally, the top’s lower-cut neckline and the skirt’s delicate, semi-sheer fabric add some dimension to balance the boxy blazer silhouette. I opted for tall boots with the skirt to bring in more of the black colour, and finished it off with a gold-studded handbag and mixed-metal jewellery.