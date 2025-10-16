I’m 5’0”: This Is How I Style 3 “Hard-To-Wear” Fashion Trends For Petites
As someone who has been interested in fashion since I was young, I dreamed of donning the elaborate looks that models wore walking down the runway. But being 5'0”, clothes never fit me the same way. Many traditional mini skirts and dresses fall closer to knee-length, tank top straps are too long, blouse proportions are all wrong, and I’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of jeans that I don’t need to get hemmed. Keeping up with the trend cycle is a challenge, because unless it’s an of-the-moment colour (butter yellow, I’m looking at you), many buzzy silhouettes don’t look the same on my frame as they do on many influencers and models. While there are certainly times that I wish I were just a few centimetres taller, I don’t let that stop me from trying different styles.
Canonically, styling tips for petites often caution against wearing various hemlines, patterns, and styles that overwhelm their frame or make them look “frumpy,” like maxi skirts, bold prints, and drop-waist dresses. And while proportions are indubitably a delicate balance for people under 5’4”, I’ve learned that limiting my wardrobe based on arbitrary “dos” and “don’ts” doesn’t serve me.
I am determined to quash the myth that petite people can’t wear certain trends or garments, and ahead, you can see how I styled three looks incorporating elements that petites are often discouraged from wearing. Each look proves that no matter your height, you can look cool and feel confident in whatever you wear.
Oversized Blazer + Maxi Skirt
Styling oversized items can be tricky, especially for petites, because items like an oversized blazer can sometimes make me feel like I’m a kid wearing my dad’s giant suit jacket at a wedding. The trick is to pair it with contrasting textures and different proportions to make it feel less chunky. I wore my thrifted blazer with a square-neck crop tank, a lace maxi skirt (Viv The Label Rori Maxi Skirt is similar), and knee-high kitten-heel boots.
The length of the skirt pairs well with the blazer because they both have long lines, so they draw the eye down the body, creating the illusion of more height. Additionally, the top’s lower-cut neckline and the skirt’s delicate, semi-sheer fabric add some dimension to balance the boxy blazer silhouette. I opted for tall boots with the skirt to bring in more of the black colour, and finished it off with a gold-studded handbag and mixed-metal jewellery.
Horizontal Stripes + Mixed Prints
Petite people are often discouraged from wearing horizontal stripes because they allegedly draw the eye from side to side rather than up and down — potentially making you look shorter. The key to styling stripes is finding a point of commonality, which in this case is the red hue featured in both the polo shirt and the shorts.
While the top has thick horizontal stripes, the bottoms have narrow vertical stripes, allowing the top to stand out, rather than having both prints vying for visual attention and overwhelming my frame. Proportionally, I have longer legs and a shorter torso, so the French-tucked top also creates the illusion of a longer upper body. I opted for silver-tone jewellery and shoes to make this look feel a little more edgy and put-together, and a pair of funky red sunglasses for an extra dose of the vibrant colour.
Bermuda Shorts
While historically, I’m not a huge fan of shorts, I love the bermuda style so much that my friends are probably already sick of me wearing these every other day so far this summer. Putting together an outfit around these boyish shorts is fairly similar to styling around a knee-length skirt since they fall around the same place. A garment that falls at this length typically is not advised for someone of my height, but a pair of crew socks and my favourite Nike Air Rift sneakers help elongate my legs and extend the gaze down.
I wanted to experiment with wearing the baggy shorts with some more delicate, feminine pieces, so I styled them with a gingham boatneck top with some bow adornments on the shoulders, and my trusty Stand Oil baby pink bag (And Other Stories' Washed Denim Tote is similar). For a finishing touch, I added a bow bag charm, taking cues from the bows on the top.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
