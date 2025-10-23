Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In October
Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
October has been a big month on the fashion and beauty front, with Spring now in full force and Melbourne Fashion Week delivering plenty of street style and runway inspiration for our wardrobes. We also had the rear end of Paris Fashion Week — including our very own Mary Fowler on the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé show earlier in the schedule, as well as attendance from creator Riley Hemson, a Margot Robbie and Pedro Pascal moment and the celebration of Nicole Kidman's new bangs. There was also the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — a runway that continues to evolve and surprise.
Needless to say, plenty was going on in October, so much so that you might have missed some key drops. But here at Refinery29, we've got you covered. To discover all the best drops, collabs and collections from October 2025, click through the slideshow ahead.
