While this launch is a gift to little Winnie, it’s also for “the kids [who don’t have vitiligo] who will be able to utilize vitiligo as the skin on Sims and then see somebody out in real life,” she adds. It's a long-needed step for representation, but one I wonder could possibly be misconstrued. A skin condition can be turned on and off in a game, but not in the real world where there are real consequences (like discrimination and prejudice) for being or looking like anything other than the “norm.” Inclusivity and representation in any space, be gaming or fashion, is a constant uphill battle, so it can feel weird that gamers can pick and choose features like vitiligo at whim, while those who have vitiligo or other skin conditions aren’t afforded that luxury. That’s not to say we shouldn’t include autoimmune conditions in games, but it could be interpreted as slightly performative and possibly a bit minstrel.