If You Love The Sims, inZOI Could Be Your Next Fave Game — With Some Big Changes

My Zoi has full autonomy, meaning she doesn’t rely on me to make her talk to someone or make dinner — which is what you want from a life simulation game! The more autonomy you have, the crazier and more absurd the stories become. Usually, in The Sims, the more autonomy you allow, the crazier your character becomes. But my Zoi doesn’t do anything aside from cleaning and reading a book. Even after taking her out of the house and onto the boardwalk, she just stands there. Any interaction I kick off stops once I stop actively controlling her. That’s not all — the other Zois don’t autonomously approach or interact with her either. I tried to cultivate relationships, but after I stop selecting chat options, the Zoi walks off (or my Zoi does).