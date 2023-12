Hollywood Is Finally Catching Up To Felicia Day

The problem? Gaming was considered much more niche and came with a lot less prestige — and perceived value — than it does today. And when the rare gaming adaptation was made, it often felt like the people behind it knew nothing about the property they were working on. “It’s really hard to convince someone who isn’t in gaming culture , online culture, or geek culture that this is a huge fan base and that there are a lot of people out there who would love to watch this stuff,” says Day, whose most recent project is Audible podcast Third Eye . “Everytime I tried to shop [a project] to Hollywood , they’d be like ‘No, no one wants to watch tabletop games. No one wants to watch D&D.’ It blows up and it’s huge on the internet, but nobody is going to say that a mainstream audience will watch this, which is really sad because I think a mainstream audience would. And more people could discover how awesome gaming is and make it less niche.”