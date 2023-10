Refinery29 Twitch Turns 1! And What A Year It’s Been.

At R29, we never shy away from the big issues — and that extends to everything we do and cover, including gaming. Cristina Amaya , cofounder of nonprofit Latinx in Gaming , joined us to emphasize the importance of Latine representation and the work the organization does to help get video game-loving Latines career opportunities in the industry, while Navy veteran Rocio Palmero discussed the life-changing work the Call of Duty Endowment is doing to connect vets to high-quality jobs. And when the new Hogwarts Legacy game came out, leaving long-time Harry Potter fans wondering if it was possible to separate their love for the franchise from J.K. Rowling’s long history of transphobia , variety streamer Veronica “Nikatine” Ripley came on to discuss why the answer is an emphatic “no.” And we just don’t get real about conversations related to gaming either; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (!!!) joined us on stream to speak out against the abortion pill ban, reminding us that “We’ve all got to keep at work because this fight is nowhere near over.”