It was tricky, though, because she wasn’t allowed to know who the character really was or even what game they would be part of. The information she was given though piqued her interest. The character was meant to be half Korean — Riot really wanted to make sure they were being authentic to that identity — and Williams could relate to the fact that she was opinionated with a hard exterior but was still soft on the inside. And, most importantly, Williams had a unique take on the role — she had a sense of what the development team was going for, and had ideas about how to make the character feel more dynamic. “I wanted to make her more cocky and confident ,” she says, explaining she wanted the character to be badass, arrogant, and to feel like someone you were actually playing with, meaning you could shit talk without risk of offending. “I busted down the gate and kind of made her an asshole, but it fit. Every time I came in for an audition, I changed a little bit more about the character from what they had envisioned.”