Had she been given this kind of storytelling technology in her own childhood, DuVernay says she can’t fathom what she might’ve done with it. But there’s a joy in watching young women capitalize on a version of filmmaking she could never have imagined for herself. “I didn’t come to filmmaking until I was in my mid-30s because I had no concept that I, as a girl of color, could ever make films,” says DuVernay. “And so the idea that this program allows young women to dream — and not just to dream, to do, to make, to be a maker — is beyond anything that I ever had, everything I ever considered.”