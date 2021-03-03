Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely yes. I grew up with high expectations of academic achievements from my parents. Moreover, in my country, going to university is absolutely the first choice or else your path to a future career is super narrow. My parents paid for my four-year university tuition and expenses. It is quite normal in my country that parents pay for their kids until they graduate because the costs are not so expensive. I then got my MBA in the U.S. with a 30%-tuition scholarship, I paid for flights to and from the U.S., my parents gave me $10,000, and my uncle gave me a loan of $10,000, which my husband and I manage to pay off last year.