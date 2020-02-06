I’m 32 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To New England

11:20 a.m. – We arrive at The Breakers in Newport, RI. It was the summer “cottage” of Cornelius Vanderbilt. We bought tickets yesterday so we pick up the audio tour and tour the home. It is incredible. It was built by Vanderbilt in 1895. It is about 125,000 square feet, with about 62,000 of that being living space. Every bathroom has two bathtubs (one for saltwater, one for fresh water, of course). His bathtub is carved out of a solid piece of marble and because it is so thick they would have to fill and drain it 4 times before the marble was warmed enough to keep the water warm. These homes were only used for about two months out of the year, so the servants would come in a month early, get everything ready, the family would stay for about two months, then the servants would stay an additional month to close everything back up (cover furniture and draperies, etc.). It is estimated that to open and live in these homes for “the season,” it cost over $300,000 (in 1920s dollars). So over the top but fascinating. If you are going to tour these homes, the audio tour is a must. You are directed room to room and they discuss various things in the room, along with giving you some facts about the homes and families. We finish up and start trying to figure out lunch before the next house tour. We also stop in the gift shop and get my dad a magnet and get us an ornament. We always try to buy an ornament on our trips so we can remember each trip while we decorate the Christmas tree. $26.64