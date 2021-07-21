9:15 a.m. — I drop K. at the high school and am at work by 9:30. I drink the rest of the milk tea and eat the donut. The two combined are really frickin' sweet.



10:30 a.m. — I get an email from Penzey's that they have temporarily reduced their spending requirement to get free shipping. This is timely because I used the last of my curry powder two days ago, so I place an order for curry powder, cumin, kosher flake salt, chili powder, and Muskego Ave seasoning blend (good on scrambled eggs). $29.32



12:30 p.m. — I place an order for three pizzas. My ex will split this expense with me. $41.97



2 p.m. — I have a southwest salad bowl and a La Croix for lunch.



5:10 p.m. — I drive to my ex's house to pick up N. and D. They just got two kittens a few weeks ago, so I spend some time petting the kitties. We swing by the pizza place to pick up the order.



6 p.m. — It's quite the crew at my house, with my three kids and three bonus kids. (Feel how you want about it, but I decided mid-pandemic to prioritize K.'s mental health over maintaining a strict bubble. They have a history that's not mine to disclose. Almost all of the adults in our lives are fully vaccinated, and my two teens are half vaxxed.) My ex comes over for a while and everyone eats pizza crammed in the kitchen, laughing and talking. After my ex leaves, the teens and I watch the Bo Burnham special with my boyfriend, V., and his daughter.



9 p.m. — I ordered a new couch six weeks ago that arrived in five huge boxes earlier this week. Those boxes have been waiting patiently in my garage for the right time (i.e., people strong enough to carry out the old couch). V. and J. carry the old couch into the garage and then V. and I put together the new one. It's a gorgeous green velvet. We all take turns trying it out.



10:30 p.m. — The big kids pile into the car for rides home (J. is spending the night) and N. watches the little ones. We stop by Dutch Bros so K. can get their free birthday drink. Two teens want drinks too; V. graciously pays.



11:30 p.m. — Back home, the grownups are pooped. I fall asleep without washing my face.



Daily Total: $71.29