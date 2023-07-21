Summer is the time for letting loose and having fun — and that includes our fashion choices. When else can you dress like a coastal cowgirl or elevate a pair of basketball shorts into a must-have wardrobe staple? Still, navigating all of the buzziest summer fashion trends while figuring out what your own warm-weather style vibe is can be a major challenge.
We’ve got you covered. On Thursday, R29's Most Wanted held a live shopping stream on Refinery29’s Twitch channel covering all things related to summer fashion. R29 Entertainment Director and Twitch host Melissah Yang broke down the biggest trends and most covetable pieces alongside R29 Fashion Writer Frances Solá-Santiago and Twitch streamer Krystalogy. Celebrity stylist Lauren Jeworski, who has worked with stars like Michelle Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Tinx, and XO, Kitty’s Anna Cathcart, also offered pro tips for styling basic essentials. Best of all? Not only were viewers able to shop every product we talk about during the stream directly on our channel, you can also find them below. Read on to discover fashion finds we're obsessed with this summer.
Finding the trend that’s right for you
We don’t blame you if you get overwhelmed when considering 2023's summer trends — there is a lot going on. If you look to the runways for inspo, this season is all about going bold with color, silhouettes, and proportion, which is why you may have been noticing way more maxi skirts, cargo pants, fit-and-flare dresses, semi-sheer looks, puff slides, metallic accessories, and pops of red around you lately. But what’s important to remember is that you don’t have to try all of these trends just because they’re, well, trending. Feel free to play around with what feels right until you land on what’s most comfortable for you.
When it comes to actually purchasing trends in the age of photoshop and social media, discerning the quality of a product can feel a bit like a high(ish)-stakes shopping game. How will the item fit? What will it feel like? Is that cool product you’ve had your eye on actually well made, or are you being duped by a pervasive Instagram ad that’s multiplied on your feed? Solá-Santiago has a few hints: with bags, for example, take a close look at the stitching and zippers. With something like cowboy boots, you’ll be able to tell if they’re a higher quality by smelling the leather and seeing if they’re able to stand up straight on their own as opposed to flopping over.
Make use of your closet
Shopping and styling the latest trends is a great way to experiment with fashion and expressing yourself. But we’re also all on a budget and have closets stuffed with well loved pieces that we shouldn’t neglect just because they, say, don’t look like something Margot Robbie would wear in the Barbie movie. Make use of the amazing basics — we all have them — that you already own, adapting them for more current trends by adding different style elements, as suggested by Jeworski. During the stream, the stylist provided tips for styling a classic black dress and an always-chic white shirt.
When it comes to styling pieces you already have, Jeworski said accessories can go a long way in transforming an outfit. Using the white shirt, she styled both day and night looks that were both stylish and comfortable for all-day wear — yet felt totally different despite starting at the same point. Some of her trade secrets? If you prefer a more sophisticated, cohesive look, make sure all of your jewelry pieces are the exact same shade “because [your outfit] will look more expensive if everything matches,” she says. Meanwhile, if you’re running from the office to drinks with friends and don’t have time to change beforehand, don’t stress, because switching up the vibes doesn’t have to be challenging. “An easy way to take your outfit day to night is swapping out the bag, swapping out the earring, and swapping out the shoe.”
Jeworski took the same approach when styling a slinky black dress on both Yang and Krystalogy, while offering an important reminder: “When you try something new, there’s going to be a voice inside your head that’s like, ‘This feels weird.’ You’re going to think it doesn’t work because it’s outside of your comfort zone, so you kind of have to combat those voices,” she said. “My philosophy on everyday styling is that you don’t want it to feel too stylized … you still want to feel like yourself.”
Watch below as Yang, Solá-Santiago, and Krystalogy try out some of this season’s top items and give you tips on what to look for.
