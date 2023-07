When it comes to styling pieces you already have, Jeworski said accessories can go a long way in transforming an outfit. Using the white shirt, she styled both day and night looks that were both stylish and comfortable for all-day wear — yet felt totally different despite starting at the same point. Some of her trade secrets? If you prefer a more sophisticated, cohesive look, make sure all of your jewelry pieces are the exact same shade “because [your outfit] will look more expensive if everything matches,” she says. Meanwhile, if you’re running from the office to drinks with friends and don’t have time to change beforehand, don’t stress, because switching up the vibes doesn’t have to be challenging. “An easy way to take your outfit day to night is swapping out the bag, swapping out the earring, and swapping out the shoe.”