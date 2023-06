Minecraft’s Lydia Winters Is Constantly Updating — Just Like The Game

Winters’ original title was director of fun — someone who worked directly with the already robust community of Minecraft players — but there was no clear path or set duties, really. “It was kind of whatever needed to be done,” she says, explaining that the company was so small that it was always all hands on deck, which provided her with more opportunities and potential for growth. Over time, she started working more directly on the brand, consumer products, and its annual event Minecraft Live . She received her most recent title, chief storyteller, just before the pandemic as a role meant for her to talk about the game around the world. “Every single thing has just been learning as I go, a can-do attitude, and let me learn that,” she says. “To me, that's always been the part that’s felt so fun: being able to actually grow and continue to learn as I grow. Because Minecraft also is always evolving and behind updated, it feels very similar to my journey. I’m like, ‘What’s the next Lydia update?’”