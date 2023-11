And while the idea of a “virtual” band might sound gimmicky, they work, Egan says, because they’re all stemming from a genuine, creative, and playful place . Egan and her team have a deep passion for their work , and do it at the highest level. HEARTSTEEL, for instance, took over a year to come together, because everyone involved remained meticulous and thoughtful about every decision. First they had to decide on the characters, then they had to figure out how those characters would act if they were actually IRL music superstars while still staying true to their game aura that earned them fans in the first place. Then they had to find the right sound, which required months of trading playlists, writing, composing, and experimenting before eventually landing on the single. “This one feels like no one else could have made this but us — there were other good songs, but [“PARANOIA”] feels so in character and so endemic to our world. It feels like it’s really made for our community,” Egan says.