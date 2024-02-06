Her schedule became, as it remains now when she has downtime, completely nocturnal, with some slight rules from her parents. “I could stay up until 3 a.m. to play Counter-Strike if I had As,” Capone says. She briefly thought about going pro during this time before ultimately deciding against it. Considering how high the skill level was in the competitive scene, she’d need to dedicate tens of thousands of hours to even try to make it at a Tier 2 level, a commitment the high schooler wasn’t ready to make. “I was out here living real life,” Capone says. “But it was something I enjoyed after school. I would do my schoolwork, I would do my clubs and come home. And then from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m., I would just be a general teenager and play Counter-Strike.”