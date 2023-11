She Cooks Anime Food IRL That Would Make Hayao Miyazaki Proud

Imagine exploring the wilderness amidst medieval castles, when you come across a fellow adventurer named Lynn. It’s almost as if she knew you’d be famished by the time you reached her, because she has a fire, a pot of boiling water, and ingredients for chicken-mushroom skewers ready to go. The only catch is that you must cook. And if you don’t know how, she even has a recipe for you . Might as well pick up a new skill right? A few chops here and a few stirs there later, you emerge — covered in flour dust, even though the recipe doesn’t call for it — with chicken-mushroom skewers, enough to feed everyone.