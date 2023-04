It makes us wonder about our own intuitions, and how we allow for true crime to interest us so deeply despite the ploys that this kind of entertainment emulates. In some sort of twisted and unfathomable way are we living vicariously through the killers? It seems that society is so obsessed with the notion of criminals because to some unforeseen extent we not only relate to their childhood trauma, unhappiness, etc., but we also understand what it’s like to dream of a life beyond ourselves — just like Candy Montgomery does. And it may be the warning sign we need on how we cope with realisations we are not entirely happy with our own lives. Dissatisfaction is a tricky feeling, and it can drive people to do things that they normally wouldn’t. Not all situations are fixable or black and white, but as Candy quotes her father, “If you ain’t searching, you’re lost.”