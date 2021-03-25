A New Notorious Serial Killer Show Is Coming To Netflix & Evan Peters Will Be There

Netflix has its share of true crime projects, but the streamer has no plans of stopping the dark content any time soon. In fact, Netflix is all set to develop a new limited series following the horrific story of one of society's most notorious serial killers, casting Evan Peters to bring his story to life.
An enthusiast for all things dark and a little gory, fan favorite creator Ryan Murphy is hard at work on yet another murderous project for Netflix, this time focusing on the life and heinous crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer. Rather than seeing the monstrosities through Dahmer's eyes, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will explore the evil through the perspective of his many victims to highlight exactly how egregious the police's failure was in their investigation and pursuit of the criminal.
Murphy has cast Peters to star in the mini-series as the eponymous killer, a move that isn't too surprising for anyone familiar with either of their filmographies. Peters is a well-known staple in the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe, and his acting career has seen him tackle a number of very dark roles over the past several years. In Monster, he'll be joined by Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist), and the veteran actors will play Dahmer's parents .
Of course, this isn't pop culture's first attempt at digging into Dahmer's twisted nature; titles like My Friend Jeffrey Dahmer and Dahmer on Dahmer have done a deep dive into the unfortunate origin story that led to the man to committing mass murder. However, it seems like Monster will provide a welcome departure from the typical serial killer-focused narrative by humanizing Dahmer's many victims, telling the story from their unique vantage points.
Monster is a Murphy project, but it is the joint brainchild of the American Horror Story creator and his partner Ian Brennan. Fittingly, Mindhunter's Carl Franklin will direct the pilot, and Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood) will also helm a number of episodes.