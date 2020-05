Janet Mock: “One thing that always stands out for me is the whole sequence we do in episode 2, with Anna May Wong and The Good Earth screen test . To me, that is the thesis of the show. It’s not that the talent isn’t there, that the craft isn’t there. People of color weren’t given the opportunity to show what they can do. Even when they do have that opportunity, the door is still shut. They are invited into the room to watch, and someone else is rewarded.In episode 2, you see that Hollywood is so much more than the gas station. It’s so much more than the glamour of making movies. It’s about the people who have not been invited in, who haven’t had a seat at the table.”