In Hollywood, Anna May Wong Finally Gets Her Due — But Her Real Legacy Is Even More Impressive

Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood deals in equal parts reality and fantasy. Set in post-war Los Angeles, the seven-episode series is both a history lesson in the golden age of Tinseltown and pure wish-fulfillment, a glimpse into what could have been, and what still could be, if only we’d stop standing in the way of progress. In this universe, Rock Hudson ends up in a happy relationship with a man, free from the fear that would keep him in the closet for most of his life; a Black woman wins Best Actress 56 years before Halle Berry’s historic 2002 acceptance speech; and pioneer star Anna May Wong finally gets the respect and acclamation she’s due.
"It really is tremendous that she persisted and persevered in spite of it all, even though she died this very lonely death.”