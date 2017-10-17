The Trailer For The Latest Serial Killer Documentary Will Send A Shiver Down Your Spine

We're not even through the second episode of Mindhunter, but there's a new documentary that caught our eye. And just like Mindhunter, this story is as true-to-life as they come — the details are so sordid, so nauseating, that it could only be true. It's the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who terrorized Milwaukee throughout the '70s and '80s. Dahmer killed almost 20 people, and sexually assaulted more.
Vulture has the scoop on a new documentary, called Dahmer on Dahmer, that brings to light the psychology behind his gruesome murders. Unlike many serial killers documentaries or live-action dramatizations, we hear directly from the killer in his own words. Vulture notes that Dahmer actually sat for many interviews after he was eventually caught, and they form the basis of the documentary. Dahmer on Dahmer even features some of victims who survived, offering us deeper clues into his deranged psyche.
If you aren't familiar with Jeffrey Dahmer's heinous crimes, here's a quick catch-up in serial killer history. (Warning: this subject is incredibly grotesque.) Dahmer committed his first murder when he was 18 and later joined the Army. He then went on to commit dozens of sexually-based crimes and serial murders, with aspects including necrophilia, dismemberment, and cannibalism. He died in prison in 1994. This guy was truly the most evil.
Check out the trailer for the documentary below. The two-part documentary airs on Oxygen on Saturday, November 11.
