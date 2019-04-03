Peters quickly became a fan favorite with his debut role of Tate Langdon in American Horror Story: Murder House. The teen ghost of a school shooter, Tate returned to the show for the most recent season — Apocalypse — which suggested that his murderous tendencies were driven by the evil present in his home and not his inner demons. It made audiences feel okay about rooting for Violet (Taissa Farmiga) and Tate to get their happy ending — which they did in the final moments of their time on the season.