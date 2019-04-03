He played Charles Manson, Andy Warhol, our super problematic fave, and many more characters over the course of eight seasons of American Horror Story. However, according to Evan Peters, his latest role in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's FX anthology series will be nothing more than "viewer watching from home."
Per Peters' new interview with Extra on the WonderCon red carpet, he will not be participating in the upcoming season.
"No, I'm going to sit a season out," Peters admitted when asked about his future on the show, which has yet to reveal a theme.
Peters, Lily Rabe, and Sarah Paulson are the only three cast members to have a role in every season of the series, so it's particularly surprising that the actor is taking a break. (American Horror Story is renewed through season 10, so who knows what the next season holds?)
Peters quickly became a fan favorite with his debut role of Tate Langdon in American Horror Story: Murder House. The teen ghost of a school shooter, Tate returned to the show for the most recent season — Apocalypse — which suggested that his murderous tendencies were driven by the evil present in his home and not his inner demons. It made audiences feel okay about rooting for Violet (Taissa Farmiga) and Tate to get their happy ending — which they did in the final moments of their time on the season.
The new season of American Horror Story has not yet revealed its full cast. Emma Roberts (who just so happens to be the recent ex-fiancée of Peters) will appear on the series, as will Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.
