After 7 Years, Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Have Reportedly Split & Garrett Hedlund's Somehow Involved
Us Weekly reports that American Horror Story power couple Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have split, per multiple sources. The couple has been dating since 2012, and got engaged in 2013, only to briefly split that same year. They split again in 2015 and 2016, before finally splitting ways in 2019. According to the outlet, the actress has been spotted with Triple Frontier star, Garrett Hedlund.
"Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," one source told Us. "Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup."
As for Roberts' new beau, she and Hedlund were seen walking together in Los Angeles.
“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,”a different source told the publication.
Shortly before their 2013 engagement, Roberts was arrested after an altercation with Peters that resulted in the actor getting a bloody nose, which reps described to Us as an "unfortunate incident and misunderstanding."
Reps for Roberts, Peters, and Hedlund did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
