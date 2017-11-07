Both studies illustrate that confidence plays a huge role in how we identify leaders. It’s one of the reasons why there are so many men in leadership positions. And it’s a major reason why qualified women aren’t promoted to positions of power as often as they should be: We’re not over-confident, and we don’t overestimate our performance. Which is a good thing if you want to be great at your job, but a terrible thing if you want to be promoted or compensated for it.