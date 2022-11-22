Kornfeld is very aware of the deeper meaning behind his videos on hair restoration. "This was a video that I made with the impact in mind. I wanted to pay this gift forward. First, I didn't think I could hide it, and it felt insincere to hide it. It was very clear that my hair changed. So it felt like something I had to do." It goes deeper than what the viewers happened to see with their eyes, though. "It also felt like an opportunity to share my vulnerability so that others could grow from it, so that they could build off of my experience and maybe not go through the years of turmoil that I went through."