These LGBTQ+ Films Are Worth Celebrating

Over the course of our lifetimes, we’ve seen sweeping civil rights victories for the LGBTQ+ community. In June of 2015, a Supreme Court ruling made same-sex marriage a right throughout the nation. And just this week for the very first time, a U.S. appeals court ruled that federal civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ employees from workplace discrimination.
Although there's obviously more work to be done, these milestones of progress are cause for celebration. Fortunately for the lethargic of us, we can celebrate right from our couch. Enter the LGBTQ+-themed movie marathon.
While news headlines lump a huge, diverse population into a single acronym, the films on this list unravel that broad categorization by telling the stories of LGBTQ+ individuals. They depict aging lovers who’ve weathered decades together; activists fighting for change in their communities; kids on the cusp of self-discovery; men trapped in unhappy marriages; and long-time partners getting hitched at last.
Each of these movies is merely a drop in the bucket of stories worth sharing and celebrating.