“Pride Is A Protest”: Australia’s Mardi Gras Movement Has A Long History Of Both Joy & Pain

Although the group had a permit to ‘assemble and march’, the police took issue with the event, claiming that the Mardi Gras had too many people for the permit, and hurrying them down the road. “When we got to the bottom of Oxford Street, that's when the trouble started," Abello recalls. "They tried to arrest the driver of the vehicle. A bunch of people were on the other side of the truck and they pulled him out the other door, and he went off into the crowd. Disappeared. Pretty much after that, they [the police] were determined to do what they did, which was to try and get us all somehow.”