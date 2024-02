Being Butch Does Not Mean I Experience Masculine Privilege

As a butch of colour, I’ve definitely experienced a similar intersection of oppression. Since I’ve started to present as butch, I "pass" as a man in public more often than not. This means that sometimes when I’m passing someone on the street at night, they will cross the street to avoid me — something that never happened when I was femme. I also get mistaken for a man far more often than my white counterparts, which also means that men will sometimes make misogynist comments to me about women, which they probably wouldn’t make if they were perceiving me as a woman. While this may seem like a protection from direct misogyny, it also means that I must adhere to a certain standard of masculinity during these interactions so that my safety isn’t compromised — especially in the bathroom. Even when these forms of oppression don’t necessarily overlap, I still experience greater minority stress than people who are either GNC or POC, but not both.