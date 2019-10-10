Being Butch Does Not Mean I Experience Masculine Privilege

"It’s your life, you only have one," adds Clayton. "You can either spend your entire life trying to be miserable in order to appease someone else or you can say fuck it and be who you truly are. Sure, you might face some difficulties along the way, but they will be easier to navigate if you are your complete self."



In addition to self-preservation, being one’s authentic self can serve as inspiration for others, too. Tabs described a recent incident where a young butch dyke told her she would wait by the window every day just to watch her walk up the street with her dog. "Sometimes you have no idea who you're inspiring and giving strength to just by being you," says Tabs. "Never stop being yourself, and never stop fighting for other people's right to be themselves too."