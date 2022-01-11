The $90 Flexible Vibrator Our Wellness Writer Swears By

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to vibrators, I know what I like — and, perhaps more importantly, I know what I don't like. Up until very recently, my sex toy collection heavily leaned into suction vibrators; devices that work by stimulating the clit for a truly earth-shattering climax. However, when I was assigned to review Aussie brand Frenchie's first-ever sex toy, The Double Entendre, I was more than game. The Double Entendre is a customisable, multi-functional toy that’s all about giving you the best of both worlds with external and internal stimulation. Plus, the bendy body (which you can curve and position to your liking) allows you to choose your own pleasure adventure. According to Frenchie’s informative guide, the wand-like toy has the potential to stimulate a variety of areas, including the clitoris, g-spot, and anus — and the elongated shape is also highly conducive to partner play. Some background on Frenchie: The sexual wellness brand hails from Down Under, but borrows inspiration from the legendary sensuality of all things Francophile. Having debuted in 2020, it's quickly carving out a name for itself with no-BS messaging and a curated product lineup that includes a signature lube, condoms, and accessories for sexual play. In other words, Frenchie has everything you need for some good, naked fun — and nothing you don't. (Speaking of, the brand takes sex education seriously with an informative blog section and Instagram Q&As.)
Join me below as I take the new sex-tech launch for a spin — or, just scroll on down to score an R29-reader-exclusive discount code on the goods.
For the purposes of this review, Frenchie was generous enough to send me a trifecta of sexytime essentials to test out. Right off the bat, the packaging was a 10/10 for me; it gave me cool, skin-care startup vibes with the bold colour-blocking and playful logo. The vibrator arrived encased in a sleek box lined with a Yves Klein blue cushion and a red satin drawstring pouch. Included accoutrements: Frenchie's Oh La La Love Lube, a water-based natural lubricant infused with aloe; Oui Oui Wipes, individually wrapped 100% biodegradable bamboo wipes perfect for post-play cleanup. (Both add-ons clock in at relatively affordable price points at $24 and $6 respectively.)
As I hinted at earlier, I wouldn't consider myself super ~experimental~ when it comes to sex toys. That said, there was nothing intimidating about The Double Entendre. It genuinely looked like a good time, and I was excited to use it after unboxing it on the couch next to my live-in boyfriend. We both were enthralled at the vibration patterns and genuinely impressed by its power. (My dog was too, but for what I can only surmise were very different reasons.)
When it came time for a test drive, I dimmed the lights in my bedroom and lit a candle to get into the mood. (Setting the mood is important, and should not be overlooked!) Now, this is 100% a personal preference, but I tend to actually not really love internal toys. (Hence my preference for suction vibes.) It just doesn't do it for me, but you know, different strokes! That said, Double Entendre was still ah-mazing: I curved it to a C-like shape to properly angle it against the front/clit region, and within seconds (?!) I was basically seeing stars — in a good way. Basically, it passed with flying colours, and I swear I couldn't feel my legs after (again, in a good way!). Another plus: It's insanely quiet, making it ideal for not disturbing roommates.
For $90, I would say that The Double Entendre is one of the more affordable than luxury vibes out there but definitely comparable (or better) in terms of quality. The medical-grade silicone is velvety soft and feels amazing, and it's also totally waterproof for bathtime fun. (Alas, my apartment doesn't have one.) I also like that it has one button for powering on/off and switching through vibration modes, which keeps things simple and avoids the awkward fumbling of accidentally pressing the wrong button right before the big O.
But onto the really good stuff: If all of this sounds enticing to you, you can get your very own Double Entendre (or anything else on Frenchie's website) at 20% off when you pop in promo code REFINEME. As Frenchie's manifesto states, "sex should be fun, natural, simple, and safe for everyone." This easy-to-use, beginner (and partner!) friendly vibrator definitely checks all of the boxes – and I for one am looking forward to saying bonjour to many more self-love moments to come.
