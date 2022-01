The £50 Flexible Vibrator Our Wellness Writer Swears By

For the purposes of this review, Frenchie was generous enough to send me a trifecta of sexy time essentials to test out. Right off the bat, the packaging was a 10/10 for me; it gave me cool, skin-care startup vibes with the bold colour-blocking and playful logo. The vibrator arrived encased in a sleek box lined with a Yves Klein blue cushion and a red satin drawstring pouch. Included accoutrements: Frenchie's Oh La La Love Lube , a water-based natural lubricant infused with aloe; Oui Oui Wipes , individually wrapped 100% biodegradable bamboo wipes perfect for post-play cleanup. Both add-ons clock in at relatively affordable price points at £14 and £4 respectively.As I hinted at earlier, I wouldn't consider myself super ~experimental~ when it comes to sex toys. That said, there was nothing intimidating about The Double Entendre . It genuinely looked like a good time and I was excited to use it after unboxing it on the couch next to my live-in boyfriend. We both were enthralled at the vibration patterns and genuinely impressed by its power (my dog was too, but for what I can only surmise were very different reasons).When it came time for a test drive, I dimmed the lights in my bedroom and lit a candle to get into the mood. Setting the mood is important and should not be overlooked! Now, this is 100% a personal preference, but I tend to actually not really love internal toys, hence my preference for suction vibes . It just doesn't do it for me, but you know, different strokes! That said, the Double Entendre was still ah-mazing. I curved it to a C-like shape to properly angle it against the front/clit region, and within seconds (?!) I was basically seeing stars — in a good way. Basically, it passed with flying colours, and I swear I couldn't feel my legs after (again, in a good way!). Another plus: it's insanely quiet, making it ideal for not disturbing roommates.