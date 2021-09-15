A Guide To Introducing Sex Toys Into Your Relationship

Remember, you can't convince or persuade someone to do anything they don't want to — consent is vital, says Georgia. “It will be useful to discuss your boundaries and get curious about what each person is willing or not willing to try. I often hear that partners don't want to try toys because they're scared the toy will replace them, or they feel it'll get in the way of intimacy. In this case, it may be useful to speak to the benefits of the toy, like increased pleasure, satisfaction or an opportunity for exploration.”