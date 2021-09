The Moment I Knew My Relationship Was Over

But real life isn't like that and relationships don't work for a whole world of reasons. The problems that can arise between two people are complicated , often hard to explain, and can go against every instinct of what you want. Maybe they're the problem, maybe you are. More likely, it's a combination of the two. But even if you don't end it until much later, there is always a moment when you realise, quite clearly, that what you have cannot work anymore. It's this moment, more than anything, that we're interested in.