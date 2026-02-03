Meet The Married At First Sight (MAFS) Couples For 2026
Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2026 has finally returned to our screens, with plenty of drama ahead of us. So far, we've seen two weddings on TV: Alissa Fay paired with David Momoh, and Rachel Gilmore with Steven Danyluk. While the show takes a while to televise each wedding, we already know which MAFS 2026 participants are matched together thanks to paparazzi photos on the popular Instagram account MAFS Gossip.
Will any of the MAFS cast have success like Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels from last year, or are they headed for heartbreak?