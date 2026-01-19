Meet The Cast Of MAFS 2026 (Including Their Instagrams)
Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is about to kick off, and Channel Nine has finally revealed the full MAFS 2026 cast. This year, we'll see nine couples meet for the very first time at the altar, signifying the start of a months-long experiment. There looks to be a mix of participants, including some who appear to be fame-hungry. From aspiring influencers to a groom on his fourth reality TV appearance, will any of these MAFS 2026 couples find love, or will they simply find a large uptick in followers?
There have been some MAFS success stories, with MAFS 2025 couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels still together today. However, the reality TV show isn't as successful as Farmer Wants A Wife.
Ahead, we've got everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight 2026 cast, and where to follow them on Instagram.
Meet the MAFS 2026 brides
Alissa Fay, 33
South Australian Alissa Fay is a confident bride who works as both a nurse and a social media manager. She has over 267,000 followers on TikTok, and was even flown to Paris for a brand deal. She decided to join MAFS 2026 after her six-year relationship ended recently. Alissa is the first to admit that it's been hard to re-enter the dating world. Her ideal type is a tall, dark and handsome groom who wants to build a family with her.
Bec Zacharia, 35
Account manager Bec Zacharia is a 35-year-old from South Australia, with Greek and English heritage. She isn't new to the whole marriage thing, having broken an engagement just four months before she was set to walk down the aisle. Bec is hoping to be matched with a tall man with tattoos and a beard. A loving nature and good banter is also a must. She has over 33,000 followers on Instagram, and is already represented by the agency The Talent Society.
Brook Crompton, 27
27-year-old Brook Crompton is a model from Queensland who has been unlucky in love. Unbelievably, she has been cheated on by every single man she has dated. This has triggered a deep-set insecurity, and Brook admits she can be quite jealous. Sick of heartbreak, this bride is hoping the experts match her with a man who doesn't waste her time, and is ready to start a family.
Gia Fleur, 35
Disability support worker Gia Fleur hails from Victoria, and there's more than meets the eye. She's covered with tattoos, has implants and blonde hair, but she doesn't want people to judge her or reduce her to a stereotype. The self-confessed relationship girl was previously married and has one child with her ex-husband. While she's usually attracted to flashy, tall and tattooed guys, Gia wants to focus on personality over looks.
Julia Vogl, 35
Julia Vogl previously worked as an entertainment correspondent in London, before becoming a confidence and charisma consultant. The 35-year-old bisexual bride is open to being matched with either a man or a woman, as long as she can share something special with her other half.
Mel Akbayir, 28
New South Wales bride Mel Akbayir works as a public servant. She grew up in Canberra, before moving to Sydney for different opportunities, including the dating scene. Mel is worried about time running out, and doesn't want to be left behind. She hopes to start a family with somebody who is keen to settle down.
Rachel Gilmore, 35
Rachel Gilmore is a team leader from Victoria who hasn't had a serious relationship for the past 14 years. She's very familiar with a situationship, but wants to find somebody to start a family with. Sadly, the bride has never had a partner who made her feel attractive, making her insecure about her looks.
Rebecca Zukowski, 51
Rebecca Zukowski is a leasing manager from Victoria who recently became an empty-nester. Her son Austin, 19, has now moved out of home, so it's Rebecca's time to find love and put herself first. She's attracted to a silver fox, but wants somebody who sees himself as her equal.
Stella Mickunaite, 32
Stella Mickunaite moved to New South Wales from Lithuania nine years ago. Due to cultural differences, she believes she can be perceived as blunt and harsh, but describes herself as sensitive and emotional. Stella is hoping for a more traditional relationship, similar to what she would find back in Eastern Europe. This means the man should be the provider and protector, while she can focus on being a good mother.
Meet the MAFS 2026 grooms
Chris Nield, 31
Chris Nield is a "boy's boy" who says he doesn't have any platonic friendships with women. The 31-year-old construction supervisor from Victoria wants a bride who is brunette, petite, naturally tanned, fit and not too needy. In the past, he's found it difficult to compromise, and he says he can be controversial.
Danny Hewitt, 34
Brit Danny Hewitt, 34, moved from the UK to Australia in his 20s. He began his career as a tradie, before moving into real estate and finance. The previously self-described player says he's now reformed, and wants to find a "ride or die" partner who can make him laugh.
David Momoh, 31
David Momoh is an e-commerce product manager from Queensland. He loves a side hustle, and finds himself working late nights and during the weekend... but he says he still has time for love. The 31-year-old was born in Nigeria, before moving to Australia with his family when he was 12. Both of his parents are pastors, so he's hoping to find a bride who either lives with faith, or will accept his faith.
Filip Gregov, 37
Carpenter Filip Gregov was born in Croatia, before migrating to Australia with his family when he was two. He's hoping for a traditional relationship where the woman becomes a mother and carer, while the man provides for the family. Filip has been picky in the past, but hopes he can find the perfect match on MAFS 2026.
Grayson McIvor, 34
Grayson McIvor is a company director from Queensland. He originally planned to be an AFL player, but after some serious injuries, he had to pivot. The 34-year-old has put his partying days behind him, and is now ready to settle down with somebody loyal. He's best mates with Season 8 MAFS star Johnny Balbuziente, and is hoping to replicate his success.
Luke Fourniotis, 30
We have a bit of a Farmer Wants A Wife and MAFS crossover with Farmer Luke Fourniotis. After his father's passing, the groom found himself stepping up and taking over the family's cattle farm in Victoria. He's looking for somebody bubbly, optimistic and energetic.
Scott McCristal, 33
Scott McCristal appears to be chasing fame, as he has already been on multiple Aussie reality TV shows. He's been on Million Dollar Island, Blind Date and Holey Moley, where he was seen flirting with host Sonia Kruger. The business owner lives a luxury lifestyle and has an affinity for fancy cars. The workaholic is hoping to find a partner who can support him as he continues on his journey towards success.
Steve Powell, 50
MAFS groom Steve Powell works as a creative director in Victoria. The 50-year-old silver fox has four daughters, and is looking for love after his previous marriage ended. The groom admits he was selfish in previous relationships, so he wants to change this and find his forever person.
Steven Danyluk, 34
Steven Danyluk is a marine technician from New South Wales who runs his own company. In his 20s, he was in a heavy metal rock band, but those days are now behind him. He prioritises personality over looks, and wants to find somebody who is easygoing, ambitious and not easily offended.
