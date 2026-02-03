MAFS’ Rachel Says Showing Diverse Body Sizes On TV Matters
Over the previous 12 seasons of Married At First Sight (MAFS), the show's producers have been criticised for a lack of diversity, whether in body size, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. While this year's show is severely lacking in people of colour, we at least have the inclusion of mid-size bride Rachel Gilmore. The MAFS 2026 participant tells Refinery29 Australia she doesn't need to find confidence or validation elsewhere, but with the toxic mess that is social media these days, she hopes to provide positive body representation on TV.
"I go onto my Instagram and scroll and I can't tell you how many ads pop up being like, lose weight in 28 days, get the body of your dreams. Hey, why don't you inject yourself with Ozempic," Rachel says. "Everything is targeted, and everything that's on our social media presence, well, for me, anyway... is telling me that my size is not okay and I need to just be skinnier." Add to this the trend of celebrities becoming thinner, and the use of Ozempic on the rise, and it's a tough time for anyone who struggles with body image issues.
The bride has learned how to block out the noise, and says she has "inner confidence", but is aware that many of those watching MAFS may not have the same. "I've worked really hard on my confidence... I'm not the standard of what social media dictates is beautiful. I am a curvy girl," the bride says. "I think it's really important for me to be on TV and show this... your size should not define finding love or acceptance in this world. Who you are should, and I think it's just really important for me as a curvy girl to be on screen represented doing that."
Your size should not define finding love or acceptance in this world. Who you are should, and I think it's just really important for me as a curvy girl to be on screen represented doing that.
Rachel GilmorE, MAFS PARTICIPANT
Rachel wants people to know that "everyone's beautiful at any size", a sharp contrast to groom Chris Nield's horrific fat-shaming rant during the first episode. During his audition, Chris rattled off a list of turn-offs, including "fake tan, needy and fat people", before doubling down at the Bucks party. "Looks are massive for me, it's not all about the personality surely," he said. "[My deal-breaker is someone] overweight. It can be harsh, but I'm not afraid to say it." This week was the first time Rachel saw Chris' statements, and the bride has labelled it "dangerous".
"He's got a lot of growing up to do. The fat shaming. Are you serious?" she asks. "It was really, really hurtful.... I don't believe people with views like Chris should be given a platform, because I do think it provides hate." Rachel's heart breaks for all the women who saw Chris' rant, and believes many would have been left feeling "shattered", because we see more of his views aired on TV than body-inclusivity. "What he's doing and the platform he's been given is to go on screen and say, 'The way you look is not okay', and so I do think that is a bit dangerous."
While it seems Rachel has a strong view on Chris' words, it doesn't appear to put a chink in her own armour, because she's done the work. She believes you shouldn't speak badly about yourself, or you'll reflect those thoughts. "When you talk negatively to yourself, that's when you become a negative person. So just that kind of self-talk and that self-belief, you know, that's where real beauty comes from." Hopefully, we can leave Chris' idea of toxic beauty standards in the past and move forward. It's 2026, after all.
Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2026 airs at 7.30pm Sunday - Monday on Channel 9.
