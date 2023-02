There’s Not Much We Can Legally Do About Deepfake Porn — Yet

On January 26, Brandon Ewing (who goes by the name Atrioc online) accidentally revealed during a livestream that he had paid to subscribe to a website that featured deepfake pornography images of top women streamers, including Pokimane SweetAnita , and QTCinderella , some of whom were his colleagues and friends. (While Ewing claimed in a chat comment on his apology stream that he wasn’t watching videos of any streamers he knows, according to Motherboard , his involvement with the site initially drew much more attention to the site and spread the breadth of the images further across the internet). Atrioc has since apologized in a tearful (and slightly bizarre) video and announced he’s stepping away from content creation and OFFBRAND , the content studio he cofounded with QTCinderella’s boyfriend Ludwig . [Refinery29 has reached out to Ewing for comment.] Motherboard reported that the images have been deleted by the creator, who has also since apologized. “The best course of action I have understood is to just wipe my part off the internet and help decrease the number of future videos of those involved. You will not see me pop up again,” the deepfake creator said. [OFFBRAND has not commented or released a statement on Ewing's departure; Ewing's photo is no longer on the creative studio's website .]