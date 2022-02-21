March4Justice Returns In 2022 — Here’s What Women Are Protesting For

Over the last year, the federal government has faced increased pressure to take the issues of family, domestic and sexual violence more seriously. This is at least in part thanks to women like Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame speaking out, as well as the Australian Human Rights Commission's inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace.
It's also thanks to the March4Justice rallies, where tens of thousands of women took to the streets across Australian cities, demanding the government to listen to their concerns about gendered violence and enact change.
Later this month, these powerful marches will take place again. Called March4Justice2, organisers say these rallies are more important than ever as a federal election looms.
"Last year’s march was a catalyst for women and their allies to pull together and get organised," said Janine Hendry — whose tweet sparked the snap march in 2021 — in an official announcement shared with media on February 21.
"This year, on the anniversary of that historic march, women are asking what’s improved? What’s changed for the better? They will be taking these questions with them to the ballot box."
From the objectives of the marches to where, when and how you can get involved, here's everything you need to know about March4Justice2.
When And Where Is March4Justice In 2022?
The key date for March4Justice2 is Sunday, February 27, 2022. Marches will take place across every Australian state and territory.
"From Brisbane to Bega, Perth to Melbourne, Sydney to Adelaide, organisers in every state have been inundated with interest," said Bronwyn Currie, Melbourne organiser. "We believe more people will be involved this year than we saw last year — that’s how big it’s getting."
Once organisers have permits for major marches in the larger cities finalised, a live list of events will be updated daily here. This will also include smaller community-driven marches and events where you can show your support. You can also head to that page to register an event you're hosting within your own community.
Organisers want to assure Australians that masks and social distancing will be encouraged at rallies, and participating can be protesting even from a local park or your own driveway.
A live-streamed event will also take place on February 27, hosted by First Nations presenter, Shelley Ware.
What Are The March4Justice Demands In 2022?
Last year's marches took place as news of sexual assault and harassment at Parliament House came to light, including Brittany Higgins' alleged rape.
The march at Parliament House in Canberra on March 15, 2021 attracted notable media attention, where Higgins herself spoke out in front of organisers, politicians and the thousands of women who attended the march.
A petition with more than 70,000 signatures was presented to Labor's Tanya Plibersek and the Greens' Larissa Waters, calling for an inquiry into workplace culture at Parliament House, increased funding and a commitment to recommendations from the Australian Human Rights Commission's Respect@Work report.
Off the back of the petition, March4Justice organisers have now devised four key demands of the next government, whichever political party that may be. These include the introduction of a National Gender Equality Act, implementation of all 55 recommendations from the Australian Human Rights Commissions' Respect@Work report, and a national review of all the Attorney-Generals to review and reform criminal justice.
Four Key Demands:
Safety for all women
- Increased, secure, and long-term funding for domestic and family violence prevention and support services. This includes specialist services for children, Indigenous women, women with disability, women from cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds, women in aged care, and for trans and gender non-conforming people, as well as perpetrator intervention programs.
Safety at work
In March 2020, the Australian Human Rights Commission released its Respect@Work report, the product of an 18-month inquiry – led by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins – into sexual harassment in Australian workplaces.
The report’s findings were based on a survey of 10,000 workers, 460 written submissions and 60 public consultations with 600 participants. Within the report were 55 recommendations for government, business and community sectors to consider.
Recommendations were made across five focus areas: data and research, primary prevention, a refocused legal and regulatory framework, and better support, advice and advocacy.
March4Justice organisers are now calling for:
- The full implementation of all 55 recommendations from the Australian Human Rights Commissions' Respect@Work report
- The government to address in all forums the gendered violence and inequality that affects members of LGBTQI communities
Real action to end gendered violence and promote gender equality across Australia
- Independent investigations into public entities and public office holders for all cases of gendered violence, with referrals to appropriate authorities and full public accountability for findings;
- Establishing a national Gender Equality Act to promote gender equality in public institutions and public policy;
- A change to budget policy and practice to promote gender equality and economic growth
Criminal justice reform
In November last year, Sexual assault survivor Grace Tame called for consistent sexual abuse legislation across all jurisdictions, saying that justice shouldn't look different depending on which state or territory you live in.
Currently, there are eight different jurisdictions with different legal definitions, and different punishments for different offences.
"With 90% of sexual assaults going unreported, the justice system is not working for victims. Grace Tame’s work highlights the inconsistent laws on sexual assault crime across Australia," said Currie.
"Currently there is no consistent legal definition of sexual intercourse or consent, nor is there a standard approach to how we treat victim/survivors and how they give evidence - meaning victims are often re-traumatised throughout the justice process.
“We shouldn’t accept that the criminal justice system has to be this way.”
Therefore, organisers are demanding:
- Criminal justice law reform with a consistent national approach
- A national review, led by all Attorneys-General to develop new approaches to sexual assault trials, and a criminal procedure and systems that are survivor centred
- Justice reforms for Indigenous women
With the election just around the corner, it's more important than ever that politicians listen come February 27, as women make their voices heard loud and clear on the streets.
If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and is in need of support, please call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Service