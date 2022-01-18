Why We Need More Than Two Weeks To Plan Australia’s Next Decade-Long Fight Against Gendered Violence

"On December 16 2021, the Women's Safety Taskforce, which consists of the Commonwealth and all State and Territory Governments, discussed the final opportunity for public feedback on the National Plan and agreed to provide a two week comment period. Details of this decision, the time frame and dates were then published online as part of the Meeting Outcomes.



The draft National Plan is the culmination of 18 months of extensive, detailed and thorough consultation with victim-survivors, advocates, sector representatives, academics, business leaders and the broader community.



We have held a parliamentary inquiry, the National Summit on Women’s Safety, dozens of roundtables, two extensive public surveys as well as established the National Plan Advisory Group and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council and I would like to thank everyone who provided their time, insight and expertise throughout this process.



As we have said throughout this 18 month process we are open to considering all feedback and following this issue being raised, Minister Ruston contacted state and territory ministers who make up the Women's Safety Taskforce over the weekend and they have jointly agreed to extend the timeline for public comment by four weeks to 25 February 2022, particularly in light of the COVID related workforce pressure the sector is under."